Shore and harbor planning grants available 

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Coastal Program is currently seeking applications for a new round of coastal planning grants for fiscal year 2023. Shore and Harbor Planning Grants support municipal and regional projects in Maine’s Coastal Zone. Proposals are due on Friday, April 1.

The Maine Coastal Program plans to allocate approximately $200,000 during this grant round, with a maximum award figure of $50,000 and a minimum of $5,000. Projects must begin by July 15, 2022, and be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.

The Shore and Harbor Planning Grant program provides resources on a competitive basis for shoreline access planning, waterfront and harbor planning, identification and resolution of waterfront use conflicts and planning, feasibility and design efforts for resilient waterfront infrastructure.

For this grant round, distribution of awards will place emphasis on coastal waterfront resilience focusing on projects that advance the recommendations identified in “Maine Won’t Wait: A Four-Year Plan for Climate Action.” Released in December 2020, the plan identifies the need for communities to be proactive about understanding, planning and acting to reduce their risk from climate change.

Among the types of projects that would be eligible for funding are:

Harbor improvement plans, waterfront facility and amenity plans, harbor and mooring plans, management plans and site plans.

Climate vulnerability assessments and resilience plans for waterfront infrastructure development and implementation of regulatory and nonregulatory approaches to waterfront conservation and improvement.

Public and commercial access inventories and development of needs assessments for additional or improved access.

Capital improvement plans to finance waterfront improvements.

Public outreach activities to raise awareness of working waterfront businesses.

Economic analyses to document the value of small ports and harbors.

Gouldsboro, Belfast and Orrington were among the communities to receive funding last grant cycle.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.maine.gov/dmr/mcp/grants/shore-and-harbor-planning-grants.html.