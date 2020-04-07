Shellfish direct sales 

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources’ Bureau of Public Health published guidelines Monday for shellfish harvesters and growers selling directly to consumers.

Bivalve shellfish are closely managed and monitored, even during a pandemic, because the state agency must continue to make sure the product is safe from biotoxins and other hazardous materials.

Harvesters may sell directly from their homes — customers must pick up, no delivery — or directly from a standard aquaculture lease site (not a limited purpose lease site).

Another option is to obtain a retail license from DMR, sell product to a certified dealer and buy it back, then retail from a vehicle or other location. Finally, one can become a certified shellfish dealer; this requires a facility.

Contact the Bureau of Public Health at [email protected] or the Marine Patrol. Visit maine.gov/dmr/shellfish-sanitation-management.