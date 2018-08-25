Shaw to discuss ocean conservation

BAR HARBOR — David Shaw, the co-chair of the Aspen Institute’s High Seas Initiative, joins College of the Atlantic Marine Sciences Professor Sean Todd to discuss ocean conservation Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. in the Gates Center on the COA campus.

“The high seas are the largely unregulated areas beyond national jurisdiction, which cover the majority of the ocean’s surface and represent the best opportunity to protect, restore, and maintain the health of our oceans,” event organizers said.

Shaw is a member of the Ocean Elders, The Explorers Club, and founding chair of the Sargasso Sea Alliance. He is also the founder of and CEO of Maine’s IDEXX Laboratories and has founded and led several other companies.

He has served on the faculty of Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. He is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a director of the National Park Foundation.

Visit coa.edu/developmentevents.