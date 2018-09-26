“Shave and a haircut” in store for Sunbeam

STONINGTON — The Sunbeam V arrived in Stonington on Thursday, Sept. 13, for the boat’s annual routine maintenance. Missing the tide by just 15-minutes, the Maine Seacoast Mission boat waited until the next day to be hauled out of the water.

With the Sunbeam’s major refitting six months away, Captain Michael Johnson said the crew is focusing this maintenance on “the normal fresh exterior coat of paint and some plumbing work.” Also, the boat’s engine will have “a tune-up,” just as the family car engine has scheduled tune-ups, to “make sure everything’s within specification,” said Johnson.

Sunbeam Steward Jillian (no last name given) is taking the lead on giving the boat interior a “deep cleaning” in dry dock.

Until the boat is back in service, Island Outreach Director Douglas Cornman, Island Health Director Sharon Daley, and Steward Jillian will continue their work among communities on the Maine islands they serve, relying on island mail boats, water taxis, local island facilities, and Penobscot Island Air.

Even in dry dock, the boat’s online calendar will be up to date with the Sunbeam crew’s activities.