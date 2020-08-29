Shark search 

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources is set to join the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) in a research effort that will provide information about the presence of great white sharks in Maine’s inshore waters.

The project will involve the placement of 20 passive acoustic receivers by Maine DMR science bureau staff in near-shore Maine waters that will capture data from tags placed on great white sharks in research conducted by DMF since 2010. Currently there are approximately 210 great white sharks that have been tagged in the ongoing research work.

“We have a long history of partnering in both management and science with Massachusetts DMF,” said DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher. “Massachusetts certainly has had their share of experience with white sharks. With a study already in progress we can immediately engage with them to help expand and improve the understanding of this species.”

Current data shows that approximately 20 percent of the white sharks tagged in DMF’s ongoing study migrate into the Gulf of Maine.

The work will be supported by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC), a nonprofit that works to advance white shark research, education and public safety.

Data from the acoustic receivers will be also be provided to AWSC which will upload it to their Sharktivity app. The app provides users with a recap of shark activity detected by receivers, in addition to shark sightings information and alerts. The app also allows users to upload their own photos and locations of sharks they spot. Information and app downloads can be found at atlanticwhiteshark.org/sharktivity-app.