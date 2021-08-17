Senate declares National Lobster Day next month  

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Get the water boiling and the butter ready because the U.S. will celebrate National Lobster Day next month.

A resolution passed earlier this month that designates Sept. 25 as National Lobster Day. The U.S. Senate encourages people “to observe the day with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

The resolution notes that lobster is a versatile source of lean protein, it’s an economic engine for the country for family business, it has been served at many inaugural celebrations, and it has become included in popular recipes such as pho, gnocchi, doughnuts, cocktails and ice cream.

“Lobster is an iconic emblem for our state, and Maine’s lobster fishery is a cornerstone of our state’s economy, supporting thousands of jobs and playing a central role in our coastal communities,” said U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King in a joint statement. “National Lobster Day is a chance to enjoy a delicious lobster and celebrate all who play a part making it happen – from the lobstermen and women who haul the catch out of the sea, to the processors and dealers who move the product to shops and restaurants, to the chefs who turn our prized crustacean into culinary masterpieces.”

Lobster is by far the largest fishery in Maine, both in terms of pounds and value. Even in a tough 2020, lobstermen landed more than 96 million pounds of lobster worth more than $405 million. The iconic crustacean made up about 48 percent of the state’s landings and accounted for 79 percent of the value of Maine commercial fishing. The next largest species by value was soft clams, clocking in at 3 percent.

Hancock County has the largest commercial lobster fishery in Maine and boasts the state’s largest port: Stonington.

“Lobster is an iconic part of our heritage, culture and economy here in Maine, where so many coastal and island communities depend upon the fishery,” said Marianne LaCroix, executive director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. “This year more than ever we hope that National Lobster Day helps to generate widespread awareness for our sweet, sustainably harvested product and we thank Senators King and Collins for their continued support of this important occasion.”