Self-directed bicentennial tour 

BUCKSPORT— The newly formed Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association’s celebration of Maine’s 200th birthday has been postponed until July 2021. The tall ships, schooners, Navy vessels and UMaine’s 3-D printed boat that were originally scheduled to visit the Penobscot River this year to honor Maine’s rich maritime heritage are being rescheduled to take part in next summer’s festivities.

Meanwhile, the group has developed a smartphone app to guide travelers, with photos and text, through the key historical sites, shoreland public access areas and ship viewing sites along the newly created 4-Port Loop. The app is expected to be available July 1.

The loop is anchored by the four ports of Bangor/Brewer, Bucksport, Castine and Searsport. Other towns along highways, paths and waterways of the loop are Frankfort, Hampden, Orland, Orrington, Penobscot, Prospect, Stockton Springs, Verona Island and Winterport.

The mission of the Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association is to provide a historical perspective of the Penobscot River Basin and create tourism and economic opportunities in the Penobscot River Basin with the goals of making the 4-Port Loop a vacation destination in Maine and maintaining it as a sustainable attraction.

Visit 4PortLoop.com.