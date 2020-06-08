Selectmen set barge fee 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—After comparing barge activity and fees in other island towns, selectmen agreed to set the commercial barge fee at $1,600 per year.

That amount was a $3,800 reduction from the amount originally proposed by the Harbor Committee and approved by selectmen earlier this year. Previously, commercial barges paid a dock ramp permit fee according to the number of uses per year.

The change was made after selectman Chad Terry was approached by two local barge owners who mainly use the ramp at Manset Town Dock to ask if the approved fee of $5,000 could be reconsidered.

Before the new fee, those barge owners would pay as much as $800 in one year. Selectmen decided the new fee of $1,600 was more digestible in one year than the previously approved fee. An increase in fees was recommended by the Harbor Committee to address repair costs to the ramp due to barge use.