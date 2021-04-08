Seaweed farmer looks for lease transfer 

GOULDSBORO — A Gouldsboro-based organic seaweed farmer is looking to officially hop on a lease in Frenchman Bay off Sorrento.

Sarah Redmond, the owner of Springtide Seaweed, has put in an application to be added to the lease of James West, who has an experimental and commercial horizontal longline culture of marine algae at the 35-acre parcel since 2013.

Redmond has been managing the farm off Preble Island for West for the last five years in an agreement to try and help each other out, West said. The lease runs through May 21, 2025.

In addition to the growing seaweed, Springtide Seaweed also provides seed to commercial and hobby farmers in New England and dries processes its seaweeds.

Right now, West’s farm is just seaweed, but “eventually we’d like to do some mussels and maybe oysters,” he said.

Redmond also holds a 10-year aquaculture lease to grow kelp off Stave Island in Frenchman Bay and has applied to raise oysters and sea urchins in the western section of that site.

A notice on the transfer was sent out on March 31 and the comment period ends on May 1. Those wishing to comment can send them to [email protected] or DMR, Attn: Aquaculture Division, 21 State House Station Augusta, ME 04333-0021.