Seal Cove fishway project nears completion 

TREMONT — The two fishways currently being constructed between Seal Cove and Seal Cove Pond are nearing completion. This will soon allow alewives to make their journey from the ocean back into Seal Cove Pond to spawn.

This project, organized by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust in 2019, was supposed to begin in 2021, but was delayed until July of 2022 because of heavy rainstorms. Work cannot be done in the water during periods of heavy rainfall and high water, so the work must be done in the late summer and early fall, which leaves a short window of time in which to work.

After beginning in July, the project is now complete in terms of physical readiness for the fish to use. All that remains to be seen is how the fishways will handle the other seasons, after which the project will officially be completed.

“The contractors are done with the work they were doing,” said Misha Mytar, senior project manager for MCHT. “We have a year to monitor it to make sure everything is working the way we expect it to.”

Mytar, along with project engineer Joe McLean of Acadia Civil Works, attended a recent Select Board meeting to provide an update on the project and request additional funding. The total cost of the project is roughly $330,000, and the Tremont Select Board approved the use of $20,000 from the Seal Cove Fishway reserve account on Sept. 6 for some of the final contracting bills.

“The construction and engineering is almost exactly $300,000,” said Mytar. “The $20,000 is helping us pay those [contracting and construction] bills.”

The first of the two fishways was constructed at the site of the current dam at Seal Cove Pond. Another fishway is being constructed at the site of a former dam farther downstream from the pond. One of the sites where a fishway is being constructed already had a fish ladder, but it is still not very effective.

“There was a fishway that wasn’t working, so one of the pieces of the project was to rebuild that,” Mytar said. “The remnants of that dam and the past alterations to the stream there have caused a fish passage problem.”

The alewives have been hindered for many years by dams between the cove and the pond, which drastically reduced their number in Seal Cove Pond, which is one of only two places on Mount Desert Island where alewives come ashore to spawn in freshwater. The other location in which alewives spawn on the island is in Somes Pond in Somesville where another fishway is maintained and monitored by volunteers.

Alewives are important to the local ecosystem for a variety of reasons. The alewives provide food for many other animals including loons, eagles, herons and other birds, mammals such as mink, as well as any fish larger than they are.

The spawning run from the ocean to freshwater is important for the animals that feed on alewives, since they normally travel in the tens of thousands. At the moment, only a few thousand can make it from Seal Cove to Seal Cove Pond to spawn.

“They’re kind of a staple in the food chain,” said Mytar. “When they’re missing, something else has to get eaten.”

Alewives are also important to humans – for food and livelihood. The fish are a popular and valuable bait for lobster, so ensuring that their population remains plentiful is crucial to the fishing industry.

Mytar said she wishes to keep up the community involvement with this project even though it is on the verge of completion and hopes that involvement will continue in the future spawning seasons to ensure the fish are looked after. So far, volunteers have been helping to count the fish during the run, and Mytar wants that to continue.