Sea farmers to share insights 

STONINGTON — Several local aquaculturists will speak about their experiences in a webinar hosted by the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries Friday, Aug. 28 at 12:30 p.m.

The panel includes Fiona de Koning of Hollander & de Koning Mussel Farm, Sarah Redmond of Spring Tide Seaweed, Evan Young of Blue Hill Bay Mussells and Marsden Brewer of PenBay Farmed Scallops.

They will describe their facilities and practices and a moderated discussion will explore the challenges and opportunities they have faced establishing and operating their businesses. The integration of these operations with traditional working waterfront activities including commercial fishing and boating will also be discussed.

Visit coastalfisheries.org/events/lunch-learns/.