Scallop season

AUGUSTA — The Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has released proposed regulations for the 2018-19 scallop fishing season.

Under proposed regulations, as in the previous season, there would be a daily possession limit of 15 gallons of scallops. In Zone 2, which includes Mount Desert Island, a 70-day season for draggers would last from Dec. 3, 2018 to March 28, 2019. A 70-day season for divers would run from Dec. 1, 2018 to April 13, 2019.

Territorial waters surrounding Machias Seal Island and North Rock would be open to harvest all days during January, in addition to open Zone 2 calendar days throughout the season.

DMR proposes to remove the sunset provision rule that caps the vessel limit of dive harvested scallops to 30 gallons when two or more licensed scallop divers are using the same platform.

Written comments from the public about the proposed regulation will be received until Monday, Sept. 24. Contact Amanda Ellis at 21 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0021, or dmr.rulemaking@maine.gov.