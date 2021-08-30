“Save the Bay Flotilla” draws more than 100 boats

GOULDSBORO — More than 100 watercraft — from lobster fishermen to kayakers and sailors — Sunday morning paraded in a great arc and filed past the packed Bar Harbor municipal pier to express their opposition to American Aquafarms’ proposed $330 million salmon farm in Frenchman Bay.

Converging at 9:30 a.m. off “The Hop,” a tiny island in the vicinity of one of the Norwegian-backed company’s two proposed 15-net pen sites, vessels joined the “Save the Bay Flotilla” organized by Hancock innkeeper and restaurateur Leslie Harlow. She said the parade was intended to show “solidarity with the local lobster industry, small scale-oyster, mussel and seaweed farmers who see the 120-acre fish farm as a threat to their livelihood and the health of the 15-mile long inlet.”

“Gotta protect what we all know and love,” she said ahead of the event.

Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor, Sorrento, Hancock, Lamoine, Sullivan and Bar Harbor were among the home ports of the 110 boats participating in the parade that proceeded in waters thick with lobster buoys to the Bar Harbor waterfront. The flotilla filed past the municipal pier packed with cheering, sign-bearing supporters.

For many of the fishing boats in attendance, Sunday’s event was a family affair. From South Gouldsboro, devOcean was captained by Jerry Potter. Accompanying him was his wife Diane and daughter Stephanie Scott as well as neighbors who oppose the industrial-scale fish farm.

Diane Potter said it felt good to take action and express opposition on the water, where her husband has lobstered, shrimped and done other fishing for decades.

“I don’t think these guys [American Aquafarms] have the fishermen’s best interests,” she said. “I feel the natural resources would be taken out of here and not kept local.”

Her daughter Stephanie agreed.

“I think it’s a disgrace the fishermen are up against something like this,” she said. “This has been a sustainable fishery for centuries.”

Sitting in the stern, South Gouldsboro resident Colleen (MacGregor) Wallace says her late father and grandfather both fished for a living there. She attended the village’s tiny schoolhouse. After a banking career, she and her late husband retired to South Gouldsboro.

“I live where I swam as a kid every day,” said Wallace who is concerned about the potential project’s environmental impact and the quality of life in Frenchman Bay towns. “This will certainly affect our children and grandchildren.”

Sunday’s flotilla precedes an expected visit Labor Day weekend from American Aquafarms’ founder Mikael Roenes, Vice-President Eirik Jors and Technology Director Erling Kristiansen who will be town to meet with local residents about their project among other things. The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented them from visitin Maine. A public meeting has been tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Gouldsboro Recreational Center.