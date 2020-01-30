Sailor’s Valentines and sea chanteys

SEARSPORT — The Penobscot Marine Museum presents a weekend of workshops, guided tours and presentations Feb. 15-16.

On Saturday, February 15, the museum will hold a Sailors’ Valentine workshop, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sailors’ Valentines are a form of seashell art that 19th century sailors would bring home to their wives, girlfriends, mothers or sisters.

The cost for the session is $30. All materials and tools are provided.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, from 12:30-3:30 p.m., the museum will hold hourly guided tours of exhibits and the craft station for making Sailor’s Valentines and shell jewelry as a drop-in activity.

At 1 p.m., Joe Greeley will present a program on sea chanteys. Sea chanteys were an integral part of life aboard a merchant sailing ship. By the use of a call and response song, a chantyman could regulate the work so that each sailor knew when to haul. Sailors’ songs also provided a means of entertainment when the sailors were off watch.

The cost for Sunday’s events is $8 per person, $20 per family, $5 for museum members, Searsport residents and Stockton Springs residents. Admission for children 12 and under is free.