Sailing season shapes up 

BROOKLIN — Memorial Day is almost here and so too will be the summer sailboat racing season.

The 26th annual Hospice Regatta of Maine to benefit Hospice of Hancock County is scheduled for July 8-10. This regatta is in partnership with the Northeast Harbor Fleet, MDI Community Sailing Center and Northeast Harbor Sailing School. Sponsorships and race registrations are being taken now. Email [email protected] for more information.

Another opportunity to see some beautiful boats on the water will be the 45th Annual Great Schooner Race at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8. The race starts and ends at the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse. According to its website, www.greatschoonerrace.com, the Great Schooner race is “considered to be the largest gathering of traditional schooners in America.”

Registration forms for the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta are now available. This year’s race will be Saturday, Aug. 6, in Brooklin. Entrant boats must be wooden and at least 24 feet. The regatta, which is a 15-mile race through Jericho Bay, will start and finish in the Eggemoggin Reach, with festivities taking place on the grounds of WoodenBoat Publications. For more information, visit www.erregatta.com.

That weekend will be a big one for sailing, with the Castine Classic Yacht Race to Camden on Thursday, Aug. 4, and the Camden Yacht Club wooden boat feeder race on Friday, Aug. 5. More information on those races can be found online at www.castineclassic.com and www.camdenyachtclub.org.