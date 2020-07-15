Sailing Leaderboard: The Northeast Harbor Fleet IOD Class July Series for the Rockefeller Trophy

Last Monday, July 6, eight boats with eager competitors were out to enjoy a first taste of sunshine in a week, but fog was threatening and occasionally filled in along the shoreline of MDI while leaving the harbor in sunshine.

Racing started near the southwest tip of Greening Island with a solid 1.5–mile close hauled course to Mark R between Sutton Island and Islesford. The left side paid off early, but the right side of the course had pressure from the south as boats got to the top mark.

The breeze filled from the south, and as boats were finally reaching the Mark H with a half mile to go to the finish, the wind evaporated again and filled back from the east. Firefly and Gambler sniffed it out and made huge passes by working the new breeze. In the last 100 yards, Rick Echard on Firefly stole it from Mia Thompson in Freyja and everyone finished within a couple of minutes.

A second race got underway immediately with a nice east wind back and a square beat set all the way to the green can by the Islesford Dock. Boats to the left or Sutton side were smoking away from those who chose to sail into Great Cranberry.

All of a sudden, the breeze filled off the north shore of Cranberry and the last became first. Satin Doll, sailed by Syd Roberts Rockefeller, had a huge lead followed by the Henry Family in the Gambler. Then came Firefly and Freyja with a 2–mile run set to Bear Island for a finish. Some boats sailed west around Sutton Island and others sailed east around the other end of Sutton Island.

Lo and behold, the warm shore breeze filled from Manset all the way across the Great Harbor. Sofie Dowling, expertly sailing Mischief, popped out from behind Rice Point in the lead. She matched Freyja jibe for jibe as if in hand-to-hand combat. Sofie Dowling took the race and the gun for first and has also told her dad to find a new ride as she would be taking over driving the family’s Mischief in the future.

Standings after four races:

1 Mia Thompson Freyja

2 John Henry Gambler

3 Fred Ford J’Ellie Bean

4 David Schoeder Dakota

5 Syd Roberts Rockefeller Satin Doll

6 Sofie Dowling Mischief

7 Rick Echard Firefly

8 Madeira Family Auriga

9 Tyler Steel Dram

10 David Rockefeller Caribou

11 Nicholas Schoeder Puff

12 Jean Burden Cygnet

MDI Community Sailing Center

Junior Hospice Regatta

Friday, July 10

RS Tera Class:

1 Cameron Graham

2 Riley Donahue

3 Nicholas Kennedy

4 Lucas Sturgeon-Main

5 Laura Auste

Optimist Class:

1 Alex Donahue

2 Sophia Kennedy

3 Seth Dow

4 Francis Leo

The Northeast Harbor Fleet

Luders Class July Series

Standings after four races:

1 Bill Smith Freight Train to Your Love, Baby

2 Ned Johnston Domino

3 David Folger VooDoo

4 Alec Fisichella and Art Paine Ludicrous

5 Jim Fernald Sea Bee

6 Ken Brookes Sweet Chariot

7 Chris and Carolyn Groobey Slingshot

8 Rick Wheeler Ondine

9 Leif Heimbold Triad

10 David Folger North

11 Pancho Cole Dilli Gaff

The Northeast Harbor Fleet

Cruising Class

MDI Series for Gordon and Carol Haaland Trophy

Top 10 after two races:

1 Mike Cook Lynnette

2 Steve Madeira and Henry Brauer Tio Loco

3 Tom Rolfes Sidewinder

4 Joe Weber Dreadnought

5 Ken Weg Ranger

6 Chris Hopkins Watermark

7 David Rockefeller Cybele

8 Craig Kennedy Whimbrel

9 Bonny and Peter Rogers Ohana

10 John Roberts Lark