Sailing Leaderboard: Northeast Harbor Fleet Cruising Class

Mike Cook’s Lynnette was the winner of the first race of the season Sunday, with Ken Weg’s Ranger about three and a half minutes behind in corrected time. Tom Rolfes’ Sidewinder took third place and an honor for “most senior race boat.” The award for youngest and first “all family” race boat went to the Hopkins Family aboard Watermark.

Racers started from just outside of Northeast Harbor with a light 5–knot breeze from the east. Visibility was about a mile and a half, but the curtain was threatening. A long beat to the northeast shore of Islesford at Harding Ledge was directly upwind for a little more than three miles.

As the racers made their way along the north shore of Sutton Island, the breeze began to fade, the current began to flood harder and, as predicted, the visibility went away, too. Lynnette got there first and had a nice spinnaker set knowing that the Ranger was anxious to try to hunt it down on a long leg back to Norwood Cove in Southwest Harbor.

Both boats held a starboard jibe that might have felt good but took the boats out into the Eastern Way where the breeze had evaporated. Sidewinder turned next and held the starboard jibe, but Watermark did a quick turn and headed right back into the Islesford shore where a sweet southerly breeze began to cook off the lee of the island.

All bets were on Watermark to run the gauntlet and sneak around the speedy machines, but Ranger stole Lynnette’s lead and Lynnette stole it back, trying to avoid the parking lots of no wind.

While transiting the Great Harbor of MDI, Lynnette broke free and set her spinnaker to extend her lead. Watermark was making her move south of Sutton Island, but the breeze fizzled. Lynnette turned Mark X in Norwood Cove and headed upwind for a finish off Gilpatrick Cove to win the first race of 2020.

MDI Series

Standings after one race

1 Mike Cook Lynnette

2 Ken Weg Ranger

3 Tom Rolfes Sidewinder

4 Chris Hopkins Watermark

5 Bonny and Peter Rogers Ohana