Sailing Leaderboard

Northeast Harbor Fleet

IOD Class

July Series for the

Rockefeller Trophy

On Saturday, Peter Ill in Silver Spray and Tom Fremont Smith in Live Yankee were back after several races away. Each had one bullet and one second-place finish on the day. Third place went to Sean Beaulieu in the first race and Alec Fisichella in the second race.

In the final two races in the July series Monday, Silvery Spray and Live Yankee again each won one race. David Rockefeller in Caribou and Fred Ford in J’Ellie Bean were the runners up in the two races.

Final results

1 John Henry Gambler

2 Alec Fisichella & MDICSC youth Moewe

3 Mia Thompson Freyja

4 David Folger Dakota

5 Rick Echard Firefly

6 Sean Beaulieu Aurora

7 Gary Madeira Auriga

8 Nicholas Schoeder Puff

9 Fred Ford J’Ellie Bean

10 Bill Dowling Mischief

11 Sydney Roberts Rockefeller Satin Doll

12 Jack Roberts and Scott Redmon Woodie

13 Tom Fremont Smith Live Yankee

14 Peter Ill Silver Spray

15 Courtney Jenkins and Conner Ratcliff Eagle

16 NEHSS Youth Magic Bus

17 Jean Burden Cygnet

18 David Rockefeller Caribou

19 Little Cranberry Youth Earl

20 John Sullivan Pippa

Great Harbor Dream

Pursuit Race

Fourteen boats enjoyed stellar sailing conditions Sunday as they circumnavigated the Cranberry Islands to help bring attention to the cooperative efforts of all the local sailing clubs to assist the MDI High School Sailing Team for 2019 and into 2020.

Breeze was a spectacular 12-17 knots earlier in the day but faded a bit to 7-10 knots as the larger boats started from Great Cranberry Island.

The smaller boats started first and actually had a big advantage as the wind started to decrease in velocity after the smaller boats had escaped clockwise around the Cranberries. Then, the tide began to flood which held the larger boats back even more with adverse current as they thrashed against the lighter wind out the Western Way.

The wily Art Paine sailed without a spinnaker and raced ahead of the bigger boats and could never be reeled in by the fleet of competitors. He sailed to the south side of Sutton Island on the way back to Gilpatrick Cove and some chose to sail north but, he had enough of a gap to sustain the victory.

Final results

1 Art Paine Ludicrous

2 Ned Johnston Domino

3 Sean Beaulieu Biscuit

4 Alec Fisichella Surprise

5 Tom Rolfes Sidewinder

6 Mike Cook Lynnette

7 Wells Bacon Antares

8 Mark Kryder Scarlet BEE

9 Scott Hirsch Batty

10 Steven Ribble Titrivate

11 Robert Long Mimicat

12 David Rockefeller Cybele

13 Saha Sakharov Magic Bus

14 Peter Rogers Ohana

Southwest Harbor Fleet

Luders Class July Series

In races No. 7 and 8 in the series Friday, Art Paine’s Ludicrous nabbed both bullets, moving him four points past Domino in the standings.

Freight Train to Your Love took second place in the first race and Watermellon was second in the second race.

Top 10 after eight races

1 Art Paine Ludicrous

2 Ned Johnston Domino

3 Otto Smith Freight Train to Your Love, Baby

4 Wells Bacon Mary Jane

5 Ken Brookes Sweet Chariot

6 David Folger VooDoo

7 Jim Fernald Sea Bee

8 Andrew Kennedy Slingshot

9 Rick Wheeler Ondine

10 Fred Ford Watermellon