Sailing Leaderboard

Northeast Harbor Fleet
IOD Class
July Series for the
Rockefeller Trophy
On Saturday, Peter Ill in Silver Spray and Tom Fremont Smith in Live Yankee were back after several races away. Each had one bullet and one second-place finish on the day. Third place went to Sean Beaulieu in the first race and Alec Fisichella in the second race.
In the final two races in the July series Monday, Silvery Spray and Live Yankee again each won one race. David Rockefeller in Caribou and Fred Ford in J’Ellie Bean were the runners up in the two races.
Final results
1 John Henry Gambler
2 Alec Fisichella & MDICSC youth Moewe
3 Mia Thompson Freyja
4 David Folger Dakota
5 Rick Echard Firefly
6 Sean Beaulieu Aurora
7 Gary Madeira Auriga
8 Nicholas Schoeder Puff
9 Fred Ford J’Ellie Bean
10 Bill Dowling Mischief
11 Sydney Roberts Rockefeller Satin Doll
12 Jack Roberts and Scott Redmon Woodie
13 Tom Fremont Smith Live Yankee
14 Peter Ill Silver Spray
15 Courtney Jenkins and Conner Ratcliff Eagle
16 NEHSS Youth Magic Bus
17 Jean Burden Cygnet
18 David Rockefeller Caribou
19 Little Cranberry Youth Earl
20 John Sullivan Pippa
Great Harbor Dream
Pursuit Race
Fourteen boats enjoyed stellar sailing conditions Sunday as they circumnavigated the Cranberry Islands to help bring attention to the cooperative efforts of all the local sailing clubs to assist the MDI High School Sailing Team for 2019 and into 2020.
Breeze was a spectacular 12-17 knots earlier in the day but faded a bit to 7-10 knots as the larger boats started from Great Cranberry Island.
The smaller boats started first and actually had a big advantage as the wind started to decrease in velocity after the smaller boats had escaped clockwise around the Cranberries. Then, the tide began to flood which held the larger boats back even more with adverse current as they thrashed against the lighter wind out the Western Way.
The wily Art Paine sailed without a spinnaker and raced ahead of the bigger boats and could never be reeled in by the fleet of competitors. He sailed to the south side of Sutton Island on the way back to Gilpatrick Cove and some chose to sail north but, he had enough of a gap to sustain the victory.
Final results
1 Art Paine Ludicrous
2 Ned Johnston Domino
3 Sean Beaulieu Biscuit
4 Alec Fisichella Surprise
5 Tom Rolfes Sidewinder
6 Mike Cook Lynnette
7 Wells Bacon Antares
8 Mark Kryder Scarlet BEE
9 Scott Hirsch Batty
10 Steven Ribble Titrivate
11 Robert Long Mimicat
12 David Rockefeller Cybele
13 Saha Sakharov Magic Bus
14 Peter Rogers Ohana
Southwest Harbor Fleet
Luders Class July Series
In races No. 7 and 8 in the series Friday, Art Paine’s Ludicrous nabbed both bullets, moving him four points past Domino in the standings.
Freight Train to Your Love took second place in the first race and Watermellon was second in the second race.
Top 10 after eight races
1 Art Paine Ludicrous
2 Ned Johnston Domino
3 Otto Smith Freight Train to Your Love, Baby
4 Wells Bacon Mary Jane
5 Ken Brookes Sweet Chariot
6 David Folger VooDoo
7 Jim Fernald Sea Bee
8 Andrew Kennedy Slingshot
9 Rick Wheeler Ondine
10 Fred Ford Watermellon
