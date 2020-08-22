Sailing Center gifts to be matched 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center has received a challenge grant from the Nemo Fund that will match gifts made to the center before Sept. 1 up to a total of $10,000.

The center was forced to cancel all fundraising events in 2020 and lost half of its normal program income due to the pandemic. Despite those setbacks, “we have offered many kids and adults a chance to escape and safely sail with us this summer,” a recent newsletter said, including hosting the annual Junior Invitational regatta last week.

The annual Great Harbor Dream regatta, a benefit for youth sailing programs on MDI, was held Sunday.

Donations may be made online at mdisailing.org or mailed to MDI Community Sailing, P.O. Box 116, Southwest Harbor, ME, 04679.Donations to the Northeast Harbor Sailing School may be made at nehss.org and to the Little Cranberry Yacht Club at lcyc-csef.org.

“The Great Harbor Dream is a reality and needs to be sustained by those who wish to encourage lifelong recreational skills that foster self-esteem, collaboration. leadership and camaraderie for our younger sailors,” Northeast Harbor Fleet director Fran Charles said. “Thanks again for paying it forward.”

To watch a video of this summer’s youth sailing on YouTube; search for “MDI Sailing Challenge 2020!”