Rule would change how aquaculture harvests are reported

ELLSWORTH — A public hearing is planned for Jan. 15 on a Department of Marine Resources proposed rule that would create a trip-level monthly reporting requirement for persons holding an aquaculture license and growing any species other than finfish on an aquaculture lease or license site. The hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Ellsworth City Hall.

Currently aquaculture operators report annually to the DMR Aquaculture Program; this rule would change this reporting requirement to a standardized trip-level monthly report to the DMR Landings Program, consistent with harvester reporting in other Maine fisheries.

Under the proposed rule, data including number of crew, gear type and quantity, species and quantity landed, port landed and price must be reported to DMR on approved paper forms or through an approved electronic reporting mechanism.