Rockweed is talk topic

BROOKSVILLE — Robin Hadlock Seeley will speak on “The Key Role of the Rockweed Forest and the Intertidal Zone” at 7 p.m. Tuesday June 25 at the Reversing Falls Sanctuary, 818 Bagaduce Road in Brooksville.

Seeley’s multimedia presentation will address the role of rockweed in the nearshore ecosystem and the sustainability of commercial harvesting in Maine. A Freeport native, Seeley was educated at Bowdoin and Yale and teaches at the University of New Hampshire and the Shoals Marine Laboratory.

She will also comment on the recent attempts in the Maine Legislature to pass legislation responding to the 2019 Maine Supreme Court’s opinion in Ross v. Acadian Seaplants that rockweed in the intertidal zone belongs to the upland owner. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.

For more information, call 326-8868.