Right whale calves spotted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The fifth and sixth new right whale calves of the season were spotted last week, according to a post on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service Facebook page.

On Friday, a female whale known as Harmony (Catalog 3115) and her newborn calf were seen near Jacksonville. The mother whale is 19 years old and this is her fourth calf, according to the agency.

The next day, a whale known as Halo (Catalog 3524) was seen with a calf near Crescent Beach, Fla. “Many residents and visitors were able to watch these whales from the beach as they slowly traveled south along the shore,” the post said.