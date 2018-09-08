restriction lifted TREMONT

FRENCHBORO — The Maine Department of Marine Resources placed a restriction on shellfish harvesting in the area of Lunt’s Harbor Aug. 16 after the state’s Department of Environmental Protection identified a source of pollution.

Water tests conducted by the DMR did not show levels high enough to initiate a closure, but that doesn’t matter.

“They advise us if they discover a point source of pollution and we react accordingly,” said Dave Miller, Eastern Maine shellfish growing area supervisor for DMR.

“If there is a discovery of a point source of pollution, it automatically becomes prohibited. No matter what the scores are.”

Restrictions will be in place at Lunt’s Harbor until the source of pollution has been remediated, he said.