Regatta is still on 

July 27, 2020

BROOKLIN — The Eggemoggin Reach Regatta is still on this year, set for Saturday, Aug. 1. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, things will be a bit different. 

Most years, the WoodenBoat School has served as the base for the race’s shoreside activities: a gathering place for crew members joining boats in the racing fleet anchored off the school’s dock in Great Cove, site of the pre-race skipper’s meeting and the scene of the post-race party and prize ceremony. 

“We will race the familiar course, but all shoreside activities are canceled,” and spectators, picnickers and racers are asked to stay off the school’s property, race organizers said. That means no use of the school’s bathrooms, no camping or vehicle access, and no crossing school property to walk to town. 

Visit erregatta.com. 

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Liz is an award-winning journalist who has been with the Islander since 2013.
