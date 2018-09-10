Record ocean temps

PORTLAND — Over the last 30 years, the Gulf of Maine warmed at a rate of 0.06 degrees Celsius per year (0.11 degrees Farenheit per year), more than three times the global average, according to a report from the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI).

This year has been especially warm. The gulf experienced its second warmest-ever day on Aug. 8, with average sea surface temperature reaching 20.52°C (68.93°F), as measured by NOAA.

“We’ve set 10 daily temperature records this summer, after setting 18 this winter,” says GMRI Chief Scientist Dr. Andrew Pershing. “We’ve had to add new colors to our temperature illustrations to reflect just how warm the Gulf of Maine has been this year.”