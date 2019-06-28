MOUNT DESERT — Summer fleet racing activities at the Northeast Harbor Fleet get underway this week; launch service began June 22.

The Southwest Harbor Fleet began first, a June Saturday series for the Luders class was set for June 22 and 29.

Sunday, June 30 is the first race in the cruising class MDI Series for the Carole Haaland Trophy. Racing begins at 1 p.m. Race participants are asked to check in on Channel 65 for race information and rendezvous location.

The following weekend, July 7, is the Henry Reath Trophy Pursuit race. The slowest boat will start at 1 p.m. Participants in the pursuit race are asked to contact Fran Charles ahead of time so he can get the starting times in order prior to heading out for the day.

A full set of calendars, sailing instructions and notices of races are posted on the Fleet’s website, nehfleet.org.