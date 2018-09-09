Pumpkin boats

SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum presents a model pumpkin boat competition Saturday, Oct. 6 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Participants will craft a model boat out of any member of the gourd family. There is a $5 entry fee for each model. All entries must arrive at Penobscot Marine Museum prior to judging at 1 p.m. Participants must register by Oct. 3.

The museum will also hold a one-day camp Monday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish Children’s Explorer Camp” is designed for children ages five to ten. Children will explore the fish and other animals living off the Maine Coast through crafts, games, songs and exhibits.

The cost of the camp is $30 for Penobscot Marine Museum members and $40 for non-members. Registration closes Sept. 29.

To register for either event, contact 548-2529 or jganskop@pmm-maine.org.