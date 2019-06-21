Portsmouth shipyard to get upgrade

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Susan Collins, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that that the contract for an infrastructure project at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) has been officially awarded.

The contract provides $12.2 million for Cianbro to expand an outdated warehouse facility that will help the shipyard receive, inspect, and distribute submarine components for worldwide fleet support.

“I have long advocated for the Navy to address the modernization needs at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and I am so pleased to announce that the contract has been officially awarded for this critically needed upgrade,” Collins said in a statement.

The funding for this project was included in the enacted fiscal year 2019 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill. The bill was signed into law in September of 2018.

“PNSY is critical to southern Maine’s economy and our national security,” Collins said. “This expansion will help ensure the readiness of our nation’s submarine fleet and provide valuable support to the hardworking employees at the shipyard as they repair and modernize Navy submarines.”