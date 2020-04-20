Northeast Harbor fleet looks ahead

MOUNT DESERT — The officers of the Northeast Harbor Fleet and officers of the boat classes are discussing what the summer sailing season might look like, Chris Hopkins, cruising class captain, said in an email update this week.

“About the only thing that is clear is that the uncertainty plaguing all facets of our life is front and center at NEHF as well. We were all impressed by the hard work that is being done to be ready for whatever the Fleet can do this summer.

“The range of options being considered include everything from no operations this season to finding ways to provide most of their normal operations in a safest possible manner.”

Members are urged to continue to support the Fleet with their dues.

“Whatever services the Fleet is able to provide this summer, the officers need us by their side with both our financial support and our feedback,” Hopkins wrote.

“Most expenses at the Fleet are fixed, so whatever comes, there will be money going out the door. Most of the income at the Fleet comes in through membership and mooring rentals. If we want the Fleet to be there when we are ready to use it, we need to sustain it through hard times.”