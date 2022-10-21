NOAA Sea Grant announces $2.1M to support Maine aquaculture  

ORONO — Four projects that advance research into aquaculture, including sustainable aquaculture, in Maine will receive $2.1 million from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Sea Grant, the agency announced in a press release. The projects are part of a larger $14 million NOAA Sea Grant investment to strengthen aquaculture across the United States.

Investigators from the University of Maine Aquaculture Research Institute, Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center, UMaine Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research and Maine Sea Grant will lead projects to develop feed for finfish, improve Atlantic sea scallop hatchery techniques, diversify lumpfish broodstock and advance the work of the Maine Aquaculture Hub.

The finfish feed project at UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute will focus on food for farm-raised finfish larvae, which require microscopic feeds that are challenging to produce as zooplankton, which the larvae eat in the wild, is not economically feasible in finfish farms. So researchers will work with industry partners to produce and refine microparticulate larval feeds and evaluate the effects of diets on the growth and survival of California yellowtail and yellowtail amberjack.

“We are trying to get away from living organisms as feeds and move toward formulated diets, as we do in other fields of agriculture, Matt Hawkyard, of UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute, said. “This project will allow us to develop feeding technologies that are practical and adaptable to industry use.”

Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center received funding for “Cracking the Shell: A Collaborative Approach to Developing Hatchery Production of the Atlantic Sea Scallop,” which will establish reliable best practices for larval rearing and settlement protocols for sea scallops, identify sea scallop hatchery microbiomes as they relate to health status, examine the immune systems of sea scallops larvae, establish reliable best practices for sea scallop broodstock conditioning and spawning, evaluate the economics of commercial scale hatchery production and engage with stakeholders to create a community of practice.

The collaboration partners aquaculturists, shellfish biologists, microbiologists, aquatic immunologists and economists from the Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center, the University of Maine, Mook Sea Farms, the Downeast Institute and the NOAA Fisheries Milford Laboratory to “help the Maine aquaculture industry continue to lead the nation in development of innovative approaches in sustainable seafood systems,” said Chris Davis of the Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center.

Domesticating and breeding lumpfish for commercial use and to help control sea lice will be researched at UMaine Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research. Lumpfish are widely used in farmed salmon pens in Europe and eastern Canada as cleaner fish for biological control of parasitic sea lice, and Northeast U.S. salmon growers are eager to implement the approach here, according to the press release. The project’s main objective is to establish a geographically diverse, self-sustaining lumpfish breeding colony using wild juveniles collected from the U.S. Gulf of Maine. During the project, researchers will capture young lumpfish, acclimate them in captivity for breeding, and then grow hatchery juveniles for stocking into commercial salmon pens.

The Maine Aquaculture Hub received funding to support coordination of the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (AQSW) program and efforts to implement recommendations of the 2022 Maine Aquaculture Roadmap. It also includes a needs assessment of underrepresented communities, groups and individuals. The Hub team will also centralize all materials for the AQSW program into one web platform, with the goal of making them more easily accessible and organized.

The Maine Aquaculture Hub is a collaboration between Coastal Enterprises Inc., the Maine Aquaculture Association, Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center, UMaine’s Aquaculture Research Institute, UMaine School of Marine Sciences, Maine Sea Grant and UMaine Cooperative Extension and will continue to expand with new partnerships “as a functional way to meet the growing and increasingly diverse needs for education, research, outreach and industry in the state,” according to the press release.

“Sharing expertise, approaches, networks and ideas will make the whole aquaculture sector more creative, inventive, and ultimately more successful,” said Dana Morse of Maine Sea Grant.

“Innovation and diversification in Maine’s aquaculture industry have created new jobs and economic opportunities in our state,” Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said in a joint statement. “These projects will help to increase the sustainability and economic viability of aquaculture in coastal communities here in Maine and across the country.”

U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree, who serves on the House Appropriations Committee, also expressed her support, stating, “Year after year, the Sea Grant program protects thousands of acres of coastal ecosystems, generates hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development, and creates thousands of jobs across the country …This funding is yet another example of how Sea Grant is fostering innovation and entrepreneurship to support Maine’s working waterfront and coastal communities.”