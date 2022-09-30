NOAA schedules in-person scoping session

ELLSWORTH — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will hold an in-person scoping meeting in Portland Oct. 5 to collect public input on modifications to the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan. The measures aim to reduce the risk of death and serious injury caused by U.S. commercial fishing gear to endangered North Atlantic right whales.

“NOAA has scheduled this scoping session because Governor Mills worked with the Secretary of Commerce to ensure she understood how important it was for the National Marine Fisheries Service to come to Maine and hear directly from Maine fishermen,” Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said.

The scoping session is being held in response to a federal judge ruling on the side of environmental groups that sued the federal government for not doing enough to protect right whales. This decision has forced NOAA to fast-track its 10-year whale plan and implement a 90 percent risk reduction years ahead of schedule. This scoping meeting is the first part of a process that should take two years to play out, assuming the same federal judge doesn’t force a faster timeline.

“You might be asking yourself why we should bother to participate in this process if Maine, the [Maine Lobstermen’s Association] and [Maine Lobstering Union] continue to be engaged in the federal court?” Keliher said in announcing the meeting. “The short answer is because we have no idea how courts will rule, no matter how good the arguments the state of Maine and industry groups have made. It is imperative that we participate in the process to provide Maine’s input because if we don’t, the federal government will act without your input. Your voice needs to be heard, and your ideas and personal impacts need to be shared.

“While there will be more opportunities to speak to NOAA on the record regarding future rules, this will be the only face to face opportunity for you to provide input on the development of potential measures.”

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 6-9 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine’s Abromson Community Education Center Hannaford Hall at 88 Bedford St. in Portland.

Written comments are also being taken at www.regulations.gov. The scoping period is open through Oct. 11.