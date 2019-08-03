Next gen champs

Ella Vogel, Cameron Graham, Nate Ingebritson, Eddie Mays and Walker Whitehouse, sailing Mia Thompson’s Freyja, were the winners of the Northeast Harbor Fleet’s annual Barton Eddison Race, held last Wednesday. The 40 youth sailors raced eight 33-foot International One Design Class boats, rotating roles in the boat at each leg of the course. The local boat owners provide boats and the owners or sailing instructors go along, but do not participate in the steering or trimming. Eddison, who was a visionary leader of the fleet in the 1950s and 60s, encouraged all young sailors to take an IOD out for a sail to develop skills, self-confidence, teamwork and communication.