New Southwest Harbor harbormaster appointed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An experienced boat captain, carpenter and boatyard manager has taken the job as harbormaster after a few months without the town having one to oversee the seasonally busy harbor full time.

Lamoine resident Oliver Curry was appointed on Aug. 4 by the Board of Selectmen on the recommendation of Interim Town Manager Dana Reed. Curry was introduced to the board and to the public during a Board of Selectmen meeting Tuesday night.

“We’re really happy to have him,” said Reed, adding that Curry most recently was managing Jordan River Boat Company in Lamoine.

After five months, Jesse Gilley resigned from the harbormaster job to take a position with a local barge company. With some convincing from Reed, Gilley agreed to stay on in a part-time capacity – as much as 20 hours a week – to address paperwork and oversee mooring rentals and dock activity while the town searched for his replacement.

Since the end of last year, the town has also been looking for someone to fill a newly created deputy harbormaster position. It is meant to be seasonal and up to 20 hours per week. During the meeting on Tuesday, Reed said there is a potential candidate for that job as well.