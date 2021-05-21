Mussel farm seeks lease in Frenchman Bay

BAR HARBOR—A Damariscotta-based mussel farm is seeking a 20-year, 32-acre lease in Frenchman Bay off Bar Harbor.

Pemaquid Mussel Farms, run by Carter Newell, has a completed application into the state for the expansion of the farm in Mount Desert Narrows, east of Googins Ledge.

Newell currently has an 8-acre site and was hoping to roll it into a new 24-acre one, for a total of 32.

He estimated the farm would use a maximum of 32 mussel rafts at the site year–round.

Pemaquid Mussel Farms has been operating since 2009 and has sold more than 1.7 million pounds of mussels to date, according to the application.

The area in Frenchman Bay has no significant lobstering, which is more toward Googins’ Ledge along the shore in Lamoine and along the shore in Bar Harbor.

If granted, Pemaquid would request no dragging at the lease site.

The next step in the state Department of Marine Resources’ process is a site review. After the site review and site report, DMR will hold a public hearing on the application.