Museum open for walking tours 

SEARSPORT — The Penobscot Marine Museum is now open for guided walking tours Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings by reservation.

The tours will commemorate Maine’s bicentennial by focusing on Penobscot Bay’s rich maritime history. Participants will have the option of choosing either the standard tour that explores the history of Maine through specific stories relating to Searsport and Penobscot Bay, or the weekly themed tour.

Staff-led tours make seven stops outside buildings throughout the campus, and also allow time for participants to explore boat barns and the “Gone Fishing” exhibit. All ages are welcome and child-friendly tours are available.

Tours cost $20/household and will last around 45 minutes. Tours outside of the regular schedule are available daily for $40/household, and $30 for museum members.

Pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. the day before the scheduled tour; no walk-ins will be accepted. To register, email [email protected], or call 548-2529, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon. Visit pmm-maine.org.