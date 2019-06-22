Museum celebrates E. B. White

SEARSPORT — The Penobscot Marine Museum celebrates the 120th anniversary of E. B. White’s birth July 11 with events for children and adults.

White’s sailing dinghy, Faint Endeavor, is currently being exhibited at the museum.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a birthday party for White geared toward children will include crafts, face painting, ice cream and storytime.

From 6 – 8:30 p.m., the museum presents “E.B. White at Night,” a cocktail party in the museum’s boat barns.

“Listen to fans read their favorite E. B. White passages, from his New Yorker days to his classic children’s tales,” organizers said. “Bring your own favorite reading and join in on the fun!”

Cash bar. Tickets are $8 per person or $5 for museum members.