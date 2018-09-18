Wednesday - Sep 19, 2018

MMA sweeps inaugural race

September 18, 2018 on News, Waterfront

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy recently sent two Monomoy rescue rowboat teams to SUNY Maritime Academy in Throggs Neck, N.Y., to compete in the inaugural George C. Previll Memorial Inter-Academy Monomoy Challenge.

Winning both parts of the challenge, MMA collected $4,000 in scholarship money: a $2,500 first place prize for the Monomoy race and a $1,500 first place prize in the seamanship skills portion of the challenge.

In addition to MMA, competing were teams from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy of Kings Point, N.Y.; U.S. Coast Guard Academy; SUNY Maritime Academy of Throggs Neck; and Massachusetts Maritime Academy from Buzzards Bay.

The challenge consisted of two parts. In one, lifeboat teams raced on a 1/3-mile slalom and sprint course in head-to-head heats. Each boat team consisted of 10 participants: a flag bearer, eight rowers and a coxswain. MMA, with a strong showing, won the event, beating SUNY Maritime College in the finals.

The second challenge tested general seamanship skills with competition in such tasks as a knot-tying relay, heaving line-toss for distance and a timed lifeboat rescue. Again, MMA handily won the second challenge and swept the weekend.

Class Officers Lt. Lonnie Christian and Lt. Kyle Willette co-coached the team.

The race was sponsored by the Marine Society of the City of New York, with partner sponsors including the Portland Marine Society and the Boston Marine Society.

 

Related Posts