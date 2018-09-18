MMA sweeps inaugural race

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy recently sent two Monomoy rescue rowboat teams to SUNY Maritime Academy in Throggs Neck, N.Y., to compete in the inaugural George C. Previll Memorial Inter-Academy Monomoy Challenge.

Winning both parts of the challenge, MMA collected $4,000 in scholarship money: a $2,500 first place prize for the Monomoy race and a $1,500 first place prize in the seamanship skills portion of the challenge.

In addition to MMA, competing were teams from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy of Kings Point, N.Y.; U.S. Coast Guard Academy; SUNY Maritime Academy of Throggs Neck; and Massachusetts Maritime Academy from Buzzards Bay.

The challenge consisted of two parts. In one, lifeboat teams raced on a 1/3-mile slalom and sprint course in head-to-head heats. Each boat team consisted of 10 participants: a flag bearer, eight rowers and a coxswain. MMA, with a strong showing, won the event, beating SUNY Maritime College in the finals.

The second challenge tested general seamanship skills with competition in such tasks as a knot-tying relay, heaving line-toss for distance and a timed lifeboat rescue. Again, MMA handily won the second challenge and swept the weekend.

Class Officers Lt. Lonnie Christian and Lt. Kyle Willette co-coached the team.

The race was sponsored by the Marine Society of the City of New York, with partner sponsors including the Portland Marine Society and the Boston Marine Society.