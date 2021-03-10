MDMR institutes emergency scallop fishing closure

ELLSWORTH – The Maine Department of Marine Resources has instituted an emergency scallop fishing closure in the St. Croix River in Zone 3 and expanded existing closures in Frenchman Bay, Swan’s Island and Isle au Haut rotational areas.

“The department is concerned that continued harvesting for the remainder of the 2020-2021 fishing season in these areas will reduce scallop broodstock further, as well as jeopardize sublegal scallops that were observed in the 2020 Spring Scallop Survey that is essential to the ongoing recruitment, regrowth and recovery of the scallop resource,” according to the notice of emergency rulemaking. “An immediate conservation closure is necessary to reduce the risk of unusual damage and imminent depletion of the scallop resource in these four scallop resource areas.”

A map of closed areas is available at https://maine.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=b228645f8a0e46a4b6594b4b995ee133.