MDI sailing fourth at Portland regatta

PORTLAND — The Mount Desert Island youth sailing team, organized by the MDI Community Sailing Center as a club sport in the fall, finished fourth of 13 teams Saturday at a SailMaine regatta in Portland.

It was the fourth regatta of the fall season for the Trojans, who will host a regatta this coming weekend at Maine Maritime Academy. John Macauley coaches the team.

MDI finished the day with a score of 70, a single point behind the third-place team from Vermont and three points ahead of fifth-place Cheverus. The team from Falmouth won the day with a total score of 27, followed by Cape Elizabeth with 61.

Races were sailed in C420 boats. The MDI team’s depth was evident in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ boats’ total scores on the day: both finished with 35 points.

For the first two races Saturday, Alec Fisichella and Mia Sawyer were in the MDI ‘A’ boat. They finished fourth and second in those two races. For the next five races, the ‘A’ boat had Fisichella and Sylvester Mays, earning a bullet in the fourth race of the day and a second-place finish in another.

In ‘B’ boat, Joe Minutolo and Jesse MacDonald finished third in the first race and second in the second race. After that, Nate Ingebritson and Sawyer rotated in and earned another second place.

The MMA regatta begins with a skippers’ meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8.

The team plans to return to SailMaine on Oct. 13. The following weekend, regattas are planned in Portland and Boothbay.