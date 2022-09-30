MCCF hires new executive director  

STONINGTON — The board of directors of the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, a nonprofit with a mission to sustain fisheries and coastal communities in Maine, has announced the hiring of Alexa Dayton as the organization’s new executive director.

Dayton brings more than 25 years of leadership experience and a deep understanding of Maine’s unique character and communities. She has held senior positions with L.L.Bean, Maine Huts & Trails, the Gulf of Maine Research Institute and most recently with the University of Maine System.

“The MCCF Board is delighted to welcome Alexa Dayton as our new executive director,” said board Chair Jane Osborne. “Alexa’s background, experience, connections and excitement about the MCCF mission make her a great person to lead MCCF into its next phase.”

Dayton will lead the 10-person staff and operations of the organization as well as taking stewardship of the MCCF signature building and wharf front site in the heart of the working waterfront of downtown Stonington. The role also includes fundraising for the Stonington-based organization, with a current annual revenue budget of $1.4 million.

“The vision of vibrant fisheries and sustainable coastal Maine communities forever really resonates with me,” Dayton said. “Empowering the next generation with hope for a bright future and sustainable economic outlook is everything. It takes a mix of science, education and getting out into the community for a lot of listening to bring this vision to reality.

“MCCF is uniquely suited and trusted to do this work and I am honored to carry forward this legacy.”

Dayton brings 15 years of direct experience in fisheries science and policy. She has worked with commercial, charter and recreational fishermen around the U.S. through her prior leadership of the Marine Resource Education Program. She is a founding trustee of Fishing into the Future, a UK-based charity that promotes evidence-based fisheries co-management in the United Kingdom.

Dayton holds a doctorate from University of Maine, where she worked directly with the men and women of the Maine lobster industry from York to Machias on fishery economics and licensing questions. She serves on the board of the United Way of Southern Maine, supporting community wellness. Dayton will be in Stonington regularly beginning early October.

To learn more about MCCF and its work, visit www.coastalfisheries.org.