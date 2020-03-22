Max size rule for striped bass

AUGUSTA — A new rule adopted by the Maine Department of Marine Resources adds a maximum size limit for striped bass.

Currently, it is unlawful for any person to take or possess striped bass which are less than 28 inches in total length.

This rule modifies the existing regulatory requirement by adding a maximum size limit, such that it is also unlawful for any person to take or possess striped bass which are 35 inches in total length or longer.

The rule is needed to come into compliance with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Addendum VI to Amendment 6 to the Atlantic Striped Bass Interstate Fishery Management Plan, which is intended to address the overfishing status of the stock.