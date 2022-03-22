Martime Shorts: Regulatory representation, offshore wind talk, climate symposium

Regulatory representation

BAR HARBOR — Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) called on the National Marine Fisheries Services (NMFS) last week to expand representation of lobstermen on its Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team (ALWTRT) by including members of the Maine Lobstering Union (MLU) Local 207.

The ALWTRT is a council of stakeholders charged with making recommendations to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for addressing rising North Atlantic right whale mortalities but only four of the members of the 60-person ALWTRT are Maine lobstermen.

“As the only industry organization comprised exclusively of lobstermen with active commercial lobster and crab fishing licenses, the MLU would bring an essential perspective to the ALWTRT,” said Golden. “For nearly a decade, the MLU has engaged with local, state and federal officials as well as the scientific community on various projects to improve our understanding of the distribution of right whales and their potential interactions with certain gear types and fishing effort. They are currently working on new data collection models utilizing fishermen and their fishing gear to obtain vital information about right whale habitat in the Gulf of Maine. This data, if brought to bear, would prove invaluable to the ALWTRT as they continue to assess the underlying causes of right whale serious injury and mortality.”

Offshore wind energy talk

STONINGTON — On Friday, March 25 at 12:30 p.m., Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries will host an online talk about offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Maine.

MCCF Executive Director Paul Anderson will moderate a panel discussion about the efforts to create a comprehensive roadmap for offshore wind energy development in the Gulf of Maine. A panel of experts will present a series of proposed recommendations that have emerged from four subcommittees that have been meeting for several months. Themes will include fishery interactions, environment and wildlife, energy markets, supply chain, ports and workforce development.

Panelists include Wing Goodale, Biodiversity Research Institute; Josh Rosen, offshore wind consultant to MITC; Ethan Tremblay, Governor’s Office of Energy; Carl Wilson, Maine DMR and MCCF board member.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/2p8kvd77.

Climate symposium

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy will host its 2022 Climate Symposium on Monday, March 28. The event will be held in person for students, faculty and staff at the college and the public is invited to attend virtually through a free livestream on the MMA website.

The symposium will feature short talks by industry experts representing Crowley Maritime Corp., The Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Sen. Angus King’s office and the United States Coast Guard. A panel discussion on the ways climate change will affect national security and future workforce opportunities in the maritime industry will follow.

The goals of this event include providing knowledge on the ways in which climate change will affect future job prospects and infrastructure, inspiring hope in climate change resilience and shedding light on opportunities for growth.

For more information, visit www.mainemaritime.edu/maritime-academy-climate-symposium.