SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum is hosting Maritime Media Trivia Nights Tuesdays in June at 7 p.m. The game and instructions will be offered through Zoom.

“Each week’s session will be dedicated to either maritime literature or maritime film,” an announcement in the museum’s newsletter said. “Dust off that copy of ‘Moby Dick’ and look around for that ‘Jaws’ VHS — you’ve got some studying to do!”

Visit the Events page at penobscotmarinemuseum.org for Zoom login into