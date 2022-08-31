Maritime Shorts: Seafood festival, menhaden limits, shoreline cleanup

Seafood festival

EASTPORT — The 34th Annual Eastport Salmon and Seafood Festival will be held Sept. 3 and 4 in the historic downtown district.

Seafood Saturday’s fare will feature crab rolls and clam chowder under the tent in the Fisherman Statue parking lot. There will be live music and craft vendors. The Border Historical Society will hold a live auction Saturday morning in front of the Quoddy Craft Shop. Kids’ activities include a fishing derby at the breakwater pier, a marine animal touch tank and an art activity at the Peavey Memorial Library. The puppet show “Teeny, Tiny Mermaid: Tails of Passamaquoddy Bay” will be in the amphitheater in the afternoon.

Salmon Sunday showcases the big, barbecued salmon dinner with Raye’s Mustard Winter Garden sauce, roasted potatoes and buttered peas, homemade rolls and a blueberry dessert. The dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A free boat tour of the salmon pens aboard Eastport Windjammers’ vessel is included with the meal.

Find the full schedule at www.eastportchamber.net/salmon.

Menhaden limits

AUGUSTA — The state has notified commercial menhaden license holders that starting Sunday they will no longer be able to catch the small amounts of menhaden they are usually allowed to harvest after the fishery’s initial quotas are met.

The fish, also known as pogy, has become popular bait for the lobster fishery after the herring fishery collapsed and menhaden became plentiful again in the Gulf of Maine.

Maine landed 27 million pounds of menhaden with a value of $7 million in 2020, a 13 percent increase over 2019 landings and 316 percent over 2016 landings. Preliminary data for 2021 shows 22 million pounds were landed with a value of $9.5 million.

Shoreline cleanup

STUBEN — Join Clean Water Clean Shores, a collaboration between Nature Conservancy, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Friends of Acadia and other coastal conservation and land management organizations, for a shoreline cleanup of Bois Buber Island off Petite Manan.

Boats will leave from Pigeon Hill boat ramp in Steuben Saturday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m. and will return at 2 p.m.

Visit www.mita.org/events to sign up online, scroll past the calendar and click the Sign Up link for the Clean Waters Clean Shores Cleanup under Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities. MITA will then send an email with event details.

Email [email protected] with questions.