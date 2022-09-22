Maritime Shorts: Ordiance change, dredging proposal, salmon farm documentary

Ordinance change

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council added quahogs and Eastern oysters to the shellfish conservation ordinance at a meeting Sept. 6.

This motion comes after the Maine Community Foundation granted $10,322 to the town to develop a strategy for management at the quahog fishery due to rising levels of harvesting of these species. For now, a recreational license is only required when harvesting soft-shell clams.

Dredging proposal

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Dysart’s Great Harbor Marina in Southwest Harbor is proposing to dredge material along their docks and disposal at the Eastern Passage Disposal Site.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources is required to provide the Maine Department of Environmental Protection with an assessment to the impacts on the fishing industry of a proposed dredging operation.

The marina proposes to dredge 3,350 cubic yards of remaining material from a previous permit in the 2022/23 dredge window. Dredging will be conducted from a barge with a clamshell bucket, all material will be loaded onto dump scows and towed to the EPDS. The dredge contractor will equip their spoils barges with vessel monitoring systems. Construction will occur between Nov. 8 and April 8.

Written comments or hearing requests need to be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. Send comments by mail or email to Department of Marine Resources, Attn: Amanda Ellis, 21 State House Station, Augusta, ME, 04333; [email protected].

General questions about the project may be directed to Denis Marc-Nault at (207) 592-0521 or [email protected].

Salmon farm documentary

BAR HARBOR — “Our Waters,” a short documentary film by director Josh Murphy about the Frenchman Bay community standing up to American Aquafarms’ proposal for a floating fish factory, will be shown on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m., virtually and in-person at Maren Auditorium at the MDI Biological Laboratory in Salisbury Cove.

The film, produced by the Parley for the Oceans, an international group that addresses major ocean threats, features several local residents, including lobster fishermen Jerry Potter and James West, organic kelp farmer Sarah Redmond and former Friends of Acadia President and CEO David MacDonald.

The event is co-hosted by Friends of Acadia and Frenchman Bay United, the coalition that is leading the fight against the industrial salmon farm. After the film, members of Frenchman Bay United will answer questions and discuss the group’s next steps.