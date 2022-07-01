Maritime Shorts: Online ferry ticketing system, lobster boat races, shark detection buoy

Online ferry ticketing system

ROCKLAND — The Maine Department of Transportation has announced that Maine State Ferry Service customers are now able to buy ferry tickets online.

Customers who choose to purchase ferry tickets online can either print their tickets to present in person or display their tickets on their devices during the boarding process. Customers will still have the option to buy tickets at ferry terminals. Ticket prices are not changing. This online ticketing system can be accessed at www.maine.gov/ferrytix.

“We are pleased that the successful launch of this new ticketing system will help improve travel for Maine State Ferry Service customers,” said Bruce Van Note, commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation. “Thousands of Mainers rely on the vital connections provided by the Maine State Ferry Service. Many more people from both within and beyond our state’s borders use this service to enjoy Maine’s beautiful island communities. This modernization will improve transportation for our residents and visitors.”

A part of the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine State Ferry Service operates six ferries that provide passenger and vehicle ferry service to the islands of Vinalhaven, North Haven, Matinicus, Swan’s Island, Frenchboro and Islesboro. In 2021, the Maine State Ferry Service served 447,237 passengers. Ferry ridership has recovered well in the past several years, with today’s ridership approximately the same as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lobster boat races

STONINGTON — Lobster boat races will continue in Jonesport-Beals at the Moosabec Reach at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2. A good view of the races from land can be had from the Beals Island Bridge.

On Sunday, July 10, racing returns to a perennial favorite spot – Stonington. Lobster boat races start at 10 a.m., with signup at 7 on the municipal fish pier. Races are best viewed by boat, but glimpses can be had from Hagen Dock located in the downtown village.

Shark detection buoy

BIDDEFORD — A team of students from the University of New England has created and launched a first-of-its-kind shark detection buoy in the waters of Old Orchard Beach. Complete with solar panels, Wi-Fi, an acoustic receiver and SIM capabilities, the buoy seeks to find the movement of sharks in real time.

The buoy, purchased with funding from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, is linked to a broader network of several other detection buoys in Maine and Massachusetts, according to information from the university. The goal of the project is to increase safety and awareness by expanding monitoring of white shark populations along the coast of Maine.

Last year, which was the first year the state began to monitor sharks, more than 30 white sharks were detected in Maine waters.

A second buoy is set to be deployed at Popham Beach.