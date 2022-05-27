Maritime Shorts: MLA weak sleeves feedback, LAC meeting, support for fishermen

MLA seeks feedback

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is looking for fishermen who are fishing weak sleeves anywhere in Maine or weak links in southern Maine in order to get feedback. Email [email protected] or call the organization’s office at (207) 967-4555 to contribute feedback.

LAC meeting June 1

AUGUSTA — The next Lobster Advisory Council Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 1, at 4 p.m. This meeting will be held in person at the Department of Marine Resources offices at the Marquardt Building in Augusta, located at 32 Blossom Lane, room 118.

The council will review and adopt a remote meeting policy, which is now required due to a change in law allowing for anybody to meet remotely or allow for remote participation in the future.

Safety survey

AUGUSTA — The Maine Commercial Fishing Safety Council, which was established by the Maine Legislature, is conducting a safety survey. This survey will help the council understand the safety issues fishermen face so it can develop more effective safety programs.

This survey should take 5-10 minutes to complete and can be found at https://forms.office.com/g/ud9X3ViPQV.

Right whales

WOODS HOLE, Mass. — The declining body size of North Atlantic right whales may have critical consequences for the future of the species. New research shows that smaller females produce fewer calves.

“Smaller females appear to have less capacity to raise calves as frequently as larger whales,” said Joshua Stewart, a research biologist with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries’ Southwest Fisheries Science Center, who collaborated with other researchers from Oregon State University, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the New England Aquarium and SR3 (Sealife Response, Rehab, Research) on the findings. “Their smaller size means they may take longer to recover from the energetic cost of giving birth, especially in light of other stresses on the population.”

To read the research paper, visit www.int-res.com/abstracts/meps/v689/p179-189.

Support for fishermen

WASHINGTON, D.C. — At a Senate Appropriations hearing last week featuring testimony from Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) expressed her opposition to the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan (ALWTRP). In addition to creating a significant financial burden for lobstermen and women, it is Collins’ stance that the rule is mandating the purchase of gear that is scarce or nonexistent due to persistent supply chain issues.

Sen. Collins has strongly opposed the rule from its inception, according to a recent news release from her office. In March, after NOAA had moved forward with the rule, Sen. Collins joined Governor Janet Mills and the rest of the Maine delegation in requesting a two-month delay to give Maine lobstermen more time to comply. NOAA chose to gradually enforce the rule instead.