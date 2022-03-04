Maritime Shorts: MDI Sailing, PETA ad, lobstermen research

MDI Sailing opens registration

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Registration for MDI Community Sailing’s spring school sailing team is open for all grades 8-12. All students must have previous experience from either an after school or summer sailing program. The spring season will include practices after school up to five days a week and travel to away regattas on weekends. Email [email protected] for more information.

Gov. Mills responds to PETA ad

PORTLAND — Responding to an advertising campaign recently launched by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which includes a banner at the Portland Jetport, Gov. Janet Mills has asked that the actions leading up to its approval be reviewed.

The advertising banner shows a whale trapped in a net with the words “Save the whales: Don’t eat fish.”

In a letter to Jetport officials, Mills said, “This banner not only falsely portrays an industry with a longstanding commitment to responsible harvesting practices, including the protection of endangered Right Whales, but it also insults hardworking Maine people and undermines a vital and iconic sector of our state’s economy. Frankly, it flies in the face of everything we want visitors to know and love about Maine.”

Lobstermen sought for research

BAR HARBOR —The Department of Marine Resources, in cooperation with the Gulf of Maine Lobster Foundation, seeks three industry participants for the Regional Ventless Trap program through a competitive bid process.

This is an opportunity to participate in a cooperative research project between industry and scientists from Maine through New York. Three of nine legs are open for bid, covering (1) Addison to Mount Desert Island, (2) Pemaquid – Casco Bay and (3) Casco Bay.

Each leg will have 80-100 small mesh traps rigged as triples randomly located at three depths. Sampling will take place during June, July and August. Each trap will be baited and hauled twice each month on three-night soaks, making a total three-day commitment each month. The lobster catch will be measured by a sea sampler and immediately returned to the ocean. All traps, lines and buoys will be supplied to participating fishermen. Interested parties will need to complete the application to identify vessel specifications, daily rate and preferred sampling leg.

All applications must be received via mail, email, texted picture or fax by March 15. Send applications to Kathleen Reardon, Regional Ventless Trap Program, Maine Department of Marine Resources, P.O. Box 8, 194 McKown Point Rd., West Boothbay Harbor ME, 04575 or email [email protected]