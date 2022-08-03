Maritime Shorts: Lobster festival, historical society talk, Shaw legacy lecture

Lobster fest returns

WINTER HARBOR — The arrival of August means the annual Lobster Festival will be returning to Winter Harbor for a day of crafts, food, fun and everything lobster.

The festival has been a long-standing tradition in the town and is celebrating its 58th consecutive year.

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 13. It will begin with the traditional blueberry pancake breakfast hosted by the Masonic Lodge from 6-11 a.m. and continue until the parade is over in the evening.

At 10 a.m., the Winter Harbor Lobster Boat Races will begin, and continue for as long as it takes for the races to be completed.

A craft fair sponsored by the Schoodic Chamber of Commerce will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

The festival will culminate with a parade on Main Street beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Historical society hosts talk

HANCOCK — Cipperly Good, curator of maritime history at the Penobscot Marine Museum, will present a program on women and the sea at the Hancock Historical Society 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

A visual slideshow and dramatic reading will explore the herstories of Maine women and daughters who went to sea in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Despite the old sailors’ superstition that women at sea were unlucky, women accompanied fathers and husbands on cargo voyages around the world. Some were literally born into the profession and others joined their loved ones with initial trepidation.

Using letters, manuscripts and newspaper articles from the Penobscot Marine Museum archives, the talk will focus on their experiences at sea.

For more information, call (207) 812-2874.

Lecture explores Shaw legacy

BLUE HILL — Kurunthachalam Kannan, Ph.D., a professor in the departments of environmental medicine and pediatrics at New York University Langone Health, will give a lecture called “Environmental Chemicals in Salmon, Seals and Humans: Dr. Susan Shaw’s Legacy Remembered” at the Shaw Institute in Blue Hill 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.

Kannan will share stories about his exploits and accomplishments with Shaw, the institute’s founder, who died Jan. 27, and his ongoing work.

Perhaps one of the duo’s most enduring legacies involved a study of chemical exposure in firefighters. Their landmark study, published in 2013, revealed the threat of cancer for firefighters. Their work led to protections for firefighters in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Kannan will also talk about how he and Shaw challenged the aquaculture industry when they revealed how contaminants were threatening farmed and wild salmon.

The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 5 p.m. with light refreshments, followed by the talk at 6. Masks are recommended.

For more information, visit www.shawinstitute.org.