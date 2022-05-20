Maritime Shorts: Lead tackle exchange, rockweed lecture, MLA annual meeting

Getting lead out of lakes

ORLAND — Lead from lost or discarded fishing gear is a leading cause of loon deaths.

To help protect the species, the Toddy Pond Association has partnered with Maine Audubon, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife and Willey’s Sports Center on a local lead buy-back program.

The association is offering several ways to exchange lead tackle for loon-safe non-lead tackle beginning Memorial Day weekend. The first is on Saturday, May 28, from 6-10 a.m. at the Toddy Pond Boat Landing in Orland. The rain date is May 29. Fishermen may also drop off lead tackle (without an exchange) anytime at the boat landing or they can visit Willey’s at 248 State St. in Ellsworth to receive a $10 voucher.

Rockweed lecture May 24

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park is hosting a lecture called “Adventures in Rockweed: Researching the Ecology of the Maine Coast” on Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m.

Rockweed is a marine alga, an ecosystem unto itself, a provider of energy to the upland and to the ocean. According to researchers, understanding how this system works is more than enough to keep them busy forever.

Attend in person or remotely via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/49bebe9r.

For more information, visit www.schoodicinstitute.org.

MLA annual meeting

BELFAST—Join the Maine Lobstermen’s Association staff and board on June 4 for the in-person 2022 annual meeting.

This meeting is open to MLA members in good standing and Save Maine Lobstermen donors only. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8vn5tm.

The board will present nominees to serve on the MLA board for approval by the membership, and MLA will honor the Maine Marine Patrol award recipients for 2021 and 2022.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in room 138B, UMaine Hutchinson Center, 180 Belmont Ave in Belfast, and is expected to last two hours.

For questions or to register by phone, call Andi (207) 967-4555 or email [email protected].

MMA grad at Port Authority

AUGUSTA — A Maine Maritime Academy graduate has assumed the top spot at the Maine Port Authority. Matthew Burns, who lives in Winthrop, had been serving as the interim executive director for the last year before moving into the position permanently on May 1.

Burns is a 2004 Maine Maritime Academy graduate with nearly two decades of marine transportation experience. He has strong knowledge of federal and state government funding programs and regulatory requirements for vessels and port facilities, according to a press release from the port authority. Burns also holds a Second Mate Unlimited U.S. Coast Guard Deck Officer’s license.